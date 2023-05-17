BlackRock Asks Employees To Resume Full-Time Office Four Days A Week

- BlackRock, Inc BLK became the latest company to curtail liberal work-from-home policies by urging employees to return to the office at least four days a week.
- The New York-based asset manager said that from September 11, staff could work from home just one day a week, Financial Times cites an internal memo.
- In April, JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM urged managing directors to return to the office five days a week.
- Office occupancy in New York City is still just under 50% — about the same as the national average per Kastle Systems.
- BlackRock's directive adds a day to its current requirement of three days a week in the office to encourage collaboration and training.
- BlackRock moved into a new headquarters in Manhattan's Hudson Yards development at the beginning of 2023, bringing employees from its old Midtown office during the year's first quarter.
- It signed the lease for the unbuilt 970,000-square-foot space seven years ago.
- BlackRock employees can work remotely for two weeks a year during a "relevant" time, such as the summer.
- BlackRock emphasized the urgency of physical presence to tap the fast-moving, high-client-interest events.
- Simultaneously, Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk has never failed to express his opposition to remote work.
