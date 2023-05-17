ñol


Doximity, Hess Midstream, Container Store Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2023

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS shares dipped 18.1% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. The Container Store Group reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS dropped 10% to $30.48 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW shares declined 8.6% to $10.05 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common shares by selling shareholders.
  • EVgo, Inc. EVGO declined 7.3% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $125,000,000 of shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share.
  • Hess Midstream LP HESM shares dropped 6.4% to $27.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of Class A shares.
  • Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares fell 6.1% to $5.74 in pre-market trading. Applied Digital shares jumped around 79% on Tuesday after the company announced that its recently launched AI Cloud Service has secured its first major AI customer with an agreement worth up to $180 million over a 24-month period.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT dropped 5.5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Calliditas Therapeutics shares dropped 17% on Tuesday after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.
  • Baidu, Inc. BIDU dropped 4.1% to $127.25 in pre-market trading. Baidu shares gained 4% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

 

 

