Doximity, Hess Midstream, Container Store Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS shares dipped 18.1% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. The Container Store Group reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

shares dipped 18.1% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. The Container Store Group reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Doximity, Inc. DOCS dropped 10% to $30.48 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance.

dropped 10% to $30.48 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW shares declined 8.6% to $10.05 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common shares by selling shareholders.

shares declined 8.6% to $10.05 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common shares by selling shareholders. EVgo, Inc. EVGO declined 7.3% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $125,000,000 of shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share.

declined 7.3% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $125,000,000 of shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share. Hess Midstream LP HESM shares dropped 6.4% to $27.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of Class A shares.

shares dropped 6.4% to $27.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of Class A shares. Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares fell 6.1% to $5.74 in pre-market trading. Applied Digital shares jumped around 79% on Tuesday after the company announced that its recently launched AI Cloud Service has secured its first major AI customer with an agreement worth up to $180 million over a 24-month period.

shares fell 6.1% to $5.74 in pre-market trading. Applied Digital shares jumped around 79% on Tuesday after the company announced that its recently launched AI Cloud Service has secured its first major AI customer with an agreement worth up to $180 million over a 24-month period. Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT dropped 5.5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Calliditas Therapeutics shares dropped 17% on Tuesday after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.

dropped 5.5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Calliditas Therapeutics shares dropped 17% on Tuesday after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results. Baidu, Inc. BIDU dropped 4.1% to $127.25 in pre-market trading. Baidu shares gained 4% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

Now Read This: Target, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here