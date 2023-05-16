Donald Trump Has A 43 Point Lead Over DeSantis In Latest Poll: How The Gap Has Widened Since February

Ahead of a potential highly contested Republican race for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump has increased his lead over competitors.

What Happened: Trump announced his official campaign for the 2024 election in late 2022 and has been one of the front runners for the GOP nomination ever since.

Trump’s main competition could come from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to officially announce his campaign for the election.

The latest survey data from Morning Consult showed Trump increased his lead among Republican voters polled.

Here are the current results from the poll:

Donald Trump: 61%

Ron DeSantis: 18%

Mike Pence: 6%

Nikki Haley: 4%

Vivek Ramaswamy: 4%

The 61% of support from potential GOP voters marks the biggest lead Trump has had in the Morning Consult poll since tracking began in December.

The gap of 43 points also marks one of the highest figures since the tracking began, with a high of 44 points coming on May 13. Trump’s lead has grown over time with a lead of 38 points as recently as May 10.

Trump held a 25-point lead with 53% of the vote compared to 28% back on March 30. On Feb. 24, Trump was leading by only 17 points in the poll with 47% of the vote compared to 30% for DeSantis.

The same poll also tracked who voters would pick as their second choice behind their preferred candidate.

For those selecting Trump first, 44% said they would vote for DeSantis second. Pence, Ramaswamy and Haley ranked as the next leading vote-getters at 15%, 10% and 5%, respectively.

For those selecting DeSantis first, 41% said they would vote for Trump second. Pence, Haley and Ramaswamy ranked as the next leading vote-getters at 15%, 12% and 9%, respectively.

In a hypothetical matchup of the GOP candidates against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, both failed to beat the current president’s reelection bid.

Biden was favored at 44% of the vote compared to 41% for Trump, with 9% favoring someone else and 5% saying they don’t know who they would vote for.

In a matchup between Biden and DeSantis, Biden won with 43% of the vote to 41%.

Trump has a current favorable rating of 78% with 20% giving him an unfavorable rating.

DeSantis has a current favorable rating of 66% and an unfavorable rating of 17%.

Why It’s Important: The latest survey results come after a jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll.

A town hall with Trump appearing on CNN saw the former president call the events of Jan. 6, 2021, a “beautiful day” and refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election.

DeSantis launched an advertising campaign and toured several states as he generates buzz for a potential run in the 2024 election.

Given the downward trend in support among voters in several polls and rumors of struggles from mega GOP donors, DeSantis could opt not to officially enter the race.

DeSantis also seems laser-focused on taking on media giant Walt Disney Company in an ongoing battle in his home state, which has likely taken a focus away from his campaign efforts.

If DeSantis was to not run in the 2024 election, Trump’s support would likely increase by a wide margin.

Photos: Shutterstock

