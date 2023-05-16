Former Vice President Mike Pence's supporters have launched a super PAC called ‘Committed to America' with the aim of positioning him for a potential run for the 2024 Republican nomination.

What Happened: The super PAC, co-chaired by former Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, and Republican strategist Scott Reed, who led Senator Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign, will have offices in Dallas and Iowa, said Mike Ricci, the communications strategist for ‘Committed to America,' reported NBC News.

Ricci, however, didn't not provide details on which donors will fund the super PAC. "We will raise and spend whatever it takes to be successful," he said.

Reed said the campaign "is going to reintroduce" Pence "as a true economic, social, and national security conservative — a Reagan conservative," according to the report.

The strategy employed by the super PAC is modeled after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's successful approach in the 2022 Republican primary and general election. Kemp, who defeated Donald Trump-backed former Senator David Perdue before securing a victory against Democrat Stacey Abrams, serves as an inspiration for Pence's campaign.

Bobby Saparow, the executive director of the super PAC and Kemp's former campaign manager, believes they can replicate Kemp's success on a national scale.

Why It Matters: Pence recently revealed in an exclusive interview with NBC News that he will announce his decision regarding a 2024 presidential bid by the end of June.

According to a poll from late April, Trump was the frontrunner among Republican hopefuls, securing 48% support from voters in the primaries. Following him was Ron DeSantis, with 24% backing from electors. DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections, is reportedly contemplating joining the race in mid-May.

In late April, President Joe Biden, too, officially threw his hat into the 2024 presidential race. In a YouTube video, Biden made his presidential run official.

