A mega Republican donor is delaying contributions to Ron DeSantis following a meeting with the Florida governor that failed to persuade him of DeSantis’ potential as a presidential candidate.

What Happened: Alternative investment management company Blackstone Inc co-founder Steve Schwarzman traveled to Tallahassee to meet the Republican governor of Florida and is currently not donating to him, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Schwarzman joins the ranks of other large donors who have reportedly increasingly grown concerned about whether the governor has what it takes to wrest the Republican nomination from Trump.

The Blackstone CEO, a notable backer of DeSantis' rival Donald Trump, hasn't previously donated to DeSantis' gubernatorial or congressional campaigns. Schwarzman hasn't donated to the governor's political action committee either, reported Bloomberg, citing filings.

Why It Matters: Last month, the Republican party lost one of its major donors after Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel said he will no longer be donating to any political effort. Thiel had backed Trump in the 2016 elections.

Others that have stated that they are withholding support from DeSantis include Thomas Peterffy, the Chair of Interactive Brokers and New York-based businessman John Catsimatidis, reported Bloomberg.

"We need to move on for both parties to the next generation of leaders," said Schwarzman earlier in January, according to the report.

A poll from late April indicated that Trump leads the pack of Republican hopefuls in the primaries with 48% support from voters, while DeSantis was backed by 24% of electors.

DeSantis is yet to announce his candidature for the 2024 elections and is said to be considering a mid-May jump into the fray.

