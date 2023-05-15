Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, requested a judge to reject former President Donald Trump's attempts to have her disqualified from leading an investigation into whether he and his allies interfered in the state's 2020 election.

What Happened: Willis is also resisting Trump's plea to exclude specific evidence from the investigation, reported Associated Press.

In March, Trump’s Georgia legal team asked that the court dismiss the special grand jury's report and bar prosecutors from using any information or testimony gleaned from the panel's probe. They also requested that the case not be investigated or prosecuted by Willis and her office.

The lawyers requested that the claims be heard by a judge other than Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury.

In a filing on Monday, Willis responded, claiming that Trump’s move is "procedurally flawed" and raises "arguments that lack merit." Willis also requested that McBurney continue to supervise the matter.

According to Willis, the arguments made in the motions do not meet the "exacting standards" required to remove a prosecutor from office.

For over two years, Willis has been investigating the actions of Trump and his allies following the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: The scrutiny faced by Trump extends beyond the Georgia election investigation. Trump already faces criminal charges in a separate case over hush-money payments made to an adult movie star.

Federal grand juries in Washington are also examining Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate.

A federal jury in Manhattan recently found Trump liable for sexual assault in a lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine.

These legal battles collectively present a formidable challenge to Trump’s political aspirations as he eyes the possibility of running for the White House again in 2024.

