Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the “Black Swan,” on Monday reacted to a leaked U.S. intelligence report that Vladimir Putin-linked Wagner Group reportedly offered Ukraine to reveal Russian troop positions if Kyiv withdrew its soldiers.

What Happened: Taleb, in a Twitter post, said mercenaries have often been considered the most practical fighters. He said that their motivation is not driven by a particular cause but rather by their love for warfare and desire to emerge victorious.

"Mercenaries were historically the only realistic warriors. Traditionally soldiers of fortune & condottiere had an instinct for detecting weakness & were quick at settling and even switching sides. They weren’t interested in a cause; they just loved war and preferred winning," he tweeted.

Taleb also shared a screenshot from ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, saying, "Their (mercenaries) primary allegiance was usually to themselves or their immediate comrades rather than to a particular nation or cause."

Why It Matters: Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin sent his proposal of revealing Russian troop’s location to Kyiv in exchange for Bakhmut withdrawal, which the war-torn nation could use to attack Putin's soldiers, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing leaked U.S. intelligence documents previously undisclosed on Discord.

The Wagner's head has engaged in a public feud with Russia’s top brass, claiming that he has failed to equip and resupply his mercenaries. Last week, he criticized Moscow for not delivering the ammunition that was promised to his troops and accused them of trying to destroy his private military group.

