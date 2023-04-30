Donald Trump Boasts That Truth Social Is Seeing Its Biggest Traffic This Month: 'When I Truth, It Goes All Over The Place'

As problems continue to beset the proposed merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp and former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the 45th president took to Truth Social on Saturday to complain that the media had failed to report that the social media platform, which TMTG owns, had its biggest traffic in April.

“April is the biggest month of Traffic on TRUTH SOCIAL, by far,” Trump wrote, adding that the platform "has become one of the most important 'Voices' in the Universe, because it is my Voice.”

Trump’s recent post follows a long pattern of behavior that has taken aim at the media. The former president has repeatedly accused news outlets of mischaracterizing him and his accomplishments.

While bragging about Truth Social's traffic this month, Trump griped that “Fake News, most of which is dying, or dead, refuses to report on it, or its relevance.”

The embattled former president ended his post by writing, “WHEN I TRUTH, IT GOES ALL OVER THE PLACE. REMEMBER THAT, AND WATCH!” he wrote.

Because the merger between Digital World Acquisition Corp and TMTG hasn’t yet happened and TMTG hasn't yet been taken public, Trump’s media company isn’t forced to report quarterly financials.

Photo: Shutterstock