France's Macron Faces Critical Pension Reform Test Today Amid Violent Protests In Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron faces a critical test on Monday even as Paris grapples with severe protests amid pension reforms.

What Happened: France's National Assembly is due to examine no-confidence motions filed after Macron's government bypassed the parliament on Thursday to push through a deeply unpopular pension reform.

See Also: Zelenskyy Says France’s Macron ‘Wasting His Time’ Seeking Talks With Putin: ‘It Will Be A Useless Dialogue’

This came days after thousands of French people took to the streets to protest against the pension overhaul. The new reforms triggered three nights of unrest and demonstrations in the capital and across the country, similar to the 2018 Yellow Vest protests over high fuel prices.

Macron's office told AFP that the French president is hopeful that “the text on pensions can go to the end of its democratic journey.”

See Also: Putin’s Mouthpiece Slams France’s Macron For Multiple ‘Roleplaying’ in Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Like A Split On 2 Chairs’

Monday’s votes are unlikely to bring Macron down unless a surprise alliance of lawmakers from all sides is formed, France24 reported.

What Is In The New Pension Reform: Macron’s government’s overhaul plans to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64. The government has argued that ensuring the system does not go bust is essential.

Protests erupted as Macron ordered French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to invoke a special constitutional power to skirt a vote in the chaotic lower chamber.

Read Next: French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: ‘US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China’