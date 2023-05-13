Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: SoFi, General Dynamics And Why One Analyst Believes In Smartsheet

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "First Solar Stock Surges on Deal for European Solar Tech Firm," Emily Dattilo writes of the rise of Arizona-based solar-panel manufacturer First Solar Inc FSLR, which is set to benefit from tax credits provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and the acquisition of European thin film company Evolar.
"Elon Musk Is Stepping Down as Twitter's CEO. Tesla Stock Dropped Anyway," by Al Root, explains why Tesla Inc's TSLA stock fell despite the fact that Elon Musk followed through with a request by the electric vehicle company's investors to reduce his role in his other ventures, particularly in Twitter.
In "SoFi Gains a Bull. Analyst Calls It ‘The Future of U.S. Banking," Dattilo explains why an analyst gave online personal finance company and bank SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI a "Buy" rating and a target price of $8 amid "significant volatility" in the banking sector.
"General Dynamics Stock Is Sliding. One Director Scooped Up Shares," by Ed Lin, looks at a director's $1 million purchase of General Dynamics Corp GD shares after the aerospace and defense company reported solid first-quarter revenue and free cash flow.
In "Buy Smartsheet, Analyst Says. It's the Best Cloud Software Value Stock Pick," Tae Kim writes that one analyst believes that Smartsheet Inc SMAR is "the best-value play" because of "its dominant position" with enterprises, "strong cross-sell motion," "significant operating leverage" and enticing valuation.
