Here's Why Airbnb (ABNB) Shares Are Moving

Airbnb Inc ABNB shares are trading lower by 1.48% to $111.52 Thursday morning. The stock is trading lower on continued downward momentum after the company issued soft second-quarter guidance.

The stock also received a number of analyst rating updates following the earnings print.

What Happened?

Airbnb reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $1.80 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60 billion by 12.5%. This sales figure represents a 19.3% increase over sales of $1.51 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported nights and experiences booked in the first quarter totaled 121.1 million, up 19% year-over-year and a record high.

Airbnb said more guests are traveling and utilizing Airbnb than ever before...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ABNB has a 52-week high of $144.63 and a 52-week low of $81.91.