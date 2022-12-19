Donald Trump On Jan 6. Panel Criminal Referral: 'What Doesn't Kill Me Makes Me Stronger'

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the Jan.6 committee’s decision to refer him to prosecutors “strengthens” him.

What Happened: Trump said on Truth Social in a statement in response to the Committee’s criminal referral, “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.”

The former president defended his decisions on Jan 6, 2021, the day riots rocked the U.S. Capitol.

Separately, Trump cited “Double Jeopardy” and said the charges against him have been “submitted, prosecuted, and tried” in the form of an earlier impeachment.

Why It Matters: At its final meeting, the Jan. 6 panel voted unanimously to recommend that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate the former president.

The four referrals are Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Make a False Statement and “Incite,” “Assist” or “Aid and Comfort” an Insurrection.

Former White House Lawyer Ty Cobb said recently that the referral by the panel was largely “symbolic” and that the DoJ isn’t “required” to do anything in response to it.

