President Joe Biden warned that the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border would be "chaotic for a while" when the immigration restrictions imposed during the pandemic are lifted later this week.

What Happened: As hundreds of migrants amassed near the U.S.-Mexico border, Biden said his administration was working to control the influx of migrants.

"But it remains to be seen," Biden told the media, AP reported. "It's going to be chaotic for a while."

The Title 42 restrictions, a public health rule, allowed U.S. authorities to rapidly expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum. Team Biden is introducing new policies that will tighten restrictions on illegal crossings while providing a legal pathway for migrants to enter the U.S.

Migrants will be required to apply online through a government app, provide a sponsor and pass background checks to be considered for entry.

Why It Matters: Biden deployed 550 active-duty troops before the scheduled court-ordered lifting of Title 42 restrictions. The positioning of troops at the U.S.-Mexico border suggests that the White House is becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of a surge in illegal border crossings and the potential political backlash that could result.

Despite Biden's promise to establish a more controlled immigration policy, illegal crossings have become a significant political vulnerability for his administration.

On Tuesday, Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke for roughly an hour to discuss the border issues.

