Mexican President Lopez Obrador Accuses US Of 'Spying' — Says Wants To 'Weaken Us Politically'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the Pentagon of spying on his government following a Washington Post report based on leaked U.S. intelligence documents.

What Happened: Lopez Obrador, on Tuesday, criticizing the U.S., vowed to restrict information from the country's armed forces to protect national security, reported Reuters.

"We're now going to safeguard information from the Navy and the Defense Ministry because we're a target of spying by the Pentagon," Lopez Obrador said at a news conference.

Lopez Obrador particularly directed his criticism towards the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), accusing it of "informing" Mexican media organizations in an effort to "weaken us politically."

This came days after a news report based on a leaked U.S. military assessment had found apparent tensions between Mexico’s Navy and the Army. According to the report, the secretary of the Mexican Navy ordered officials to limit their cooperation with the Mexican Army amid frustration over the possibility that the Army would take control of the country's airspace.

The leak is part of a larger collection of highly classified U.S. intelligence documents allegedly posted online on a Discord chat by a Massachusetts Air National Guard member.

Pentagon said the U.S. Department of Defense has a “strong collaborative defense partnership” with Mexico’s Army and Navy and that the entities tackle common challenges “while respecting each other’s sovereignty and respective foreign policy agendas.”

