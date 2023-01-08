Biden Vists US-Mexico Border First Time As President To Assess Migrant Conditions

President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office.

During his trip, Biden will witness the conditions for migrants and the U.S. officials who process them at the border.

The president will be stopping at El Paso, Texas, on his way to Mexico City. He is scheduled to meet Monday and Tuesday with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the North American Leaders' Summit.

Biden is set to meet with local officials and community leaders to assess El Paso border enforcement operations.

Last week, Biden announced plans to block Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, expanding the nationalities of migrants who can be expelled back to Mexico, reports Reuters.

The president opened limited pathways into the country for Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians.

Biden announced a new immigration plan that would allow 30,000 migrants per month from some of these countries to enter the U.S. and to work legally for up to two years.

"The trip is recognition that this is a serious issue, one with real hardships, but it's also one that will only get solved with the help of Republicans," Reuters quoted Democratic consultant Karen Finney as saying.

