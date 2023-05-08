ñol


Amazon Accidentally Leaks Pixel Tablet Specs, Release Date And Price — Google Stays Mum

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 8, 2023 4:14 AM | 2 min read
Amazon Accidentally Leaks Pixel Tablet Specs, Release Date And Price — Google Stays Mum

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL upcoming Google Pixel Tablet’s specification, release date and price have been mistakenly leaked by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, giving consumers a glimpse of what to expect from the tech giant’s latest offering. 

What Happened: During the weekend, Amazon’s Japanese website accidentally leaked crucial details about the upcoming Pixel Tablet. 

According to the now-removed Pixel Tablet page on Amazon Japan, the device will be available in Japan in Hazel and Porcelain colors, priced at approximately $592 (79,800 Yen) and is expected to be released on June 20 — just one week before the rumored release date (June 27) of the Pixel Fold, reported by Phone Arena.  

The leaks also suggest that Pixel Tablet will be accompanied by a charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display.

Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet is anticipated to have a 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 and powered by the Google Tensor 2 SoC — the same chipset as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The device is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM, pre-installed with Android 13 and available with storage options of 128GB or 256GB, the report noted. 

Why It’s Important: Google’s highly-anticipated and biggest event of the year, I/O 2023 Conference Google’s highly-anticipated event this week will not only showcase its latest AI advancements and search features but also unveil several hardware releases, including the much-anticipated Pixel Fold, the latest Pixel 7a and the official debut of the Pixel Tablet. 

The tech giant teased a preview of the Pixel Fold last week. 

Photo courtesy: Google

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

