Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL upcoming Google Pixel Tablet’s specification, release date and price have been mistakenly leaked by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, giving consumers a glimpse of what to expect from the tech giant’s latest offering.

What Happened: During the weekend, Amazon’s Japanese website accidentally leaked crucial details about the upcoming Pixel Tablet.

According to the now-removed Pixel Tablet page on Amazon Japan, the device will be available in Japan in Hazel and Porcelain colors, priced at approximately $592 (79,800 Yen) and is expected to be released on June 20 — just one week before the rumored release date (June 27) of the Pixel Fold, reported by Phone Arena.

See Also: Will Google Pixel Fold Outshine Samsung Galaxy Z Fold? We’ll Know Next Week

The leaks also suggest that Pixel Tablet will be accompanied by a charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display.

Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet is anticipated to have a 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 and powered by the Google Tensor 2 SoC — the same chipset as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The device is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM, pre-installed with Android 13 and available with storage options of 128GB or 256GB, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: Google’s highly-anticipated and biggest event of the year, I/O 2023 Conference Google’s highly-anticipated event this week will not only showcase its latest AI advancements and search features but also unveil several hardware releases, including the much-anticipated Pixel Fold, the latest Pixel 7a and the official debut of the Pixel Tablet.

The tech giant teased a preview of the Pixel Fold last week.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google, Amazon and Microsoft Workers Are Paying $150,000 To Get 3 Inches Taller

Photo courtesy: Google