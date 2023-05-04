Donald Trump's former press secretary and spokesperson for his 2020 campaign, Kayleigh McEnany, is set to take Tucker Carlson's 8 PM ET slot next week.

What Happened: McEnany is the third such interim replacement for the most-watched host on the cable news channel owned by Rupert Murdoch in just three weeks.

"I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on Fox News at 8 PM ET all next week! Set your DVR. Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!" McEnany tweeted.

After Carlson and Fox News abruptly parted ways last month, Brian Kilmeade, co-host of Fox & Friends, hosted the show during the first week, while Lawrence Jones, host of the weekend program Cross Country, took over for the second week.

McEnany is a co-host of Fox’s opinion program “Outnumbered” during midday, which boasts higher ratings compared to network talk show rivals such as “GMA3” and “Today w/ Hoda & Jenna.”

Why It Matters: McEnany recently made headlines when Trump took an apparent jab at her for backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Next week’s prime time slot on Fox News will allow her to clarify her political stance within the Republican Party, reported Mediaite.

