In a blatant attack on the president amid the ongoing debt ceiling crisis, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said Joe Biden lacks “mental faculties” to negotiate with Republicans.

What Happened: Cruz lamented that the White House staff, specifically the “radical children,” would steer the U.S. government into default.

Over a dozen Republican senators organized a press conference to promote the House GOP’s debt limit bill that was approved last week. The senators called on President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to concede to their request for spending cuts.

See Also: David Sacks Sees Biden Playing ‘Game Of Chicken' In Debt Ceiling Dispute — Elon Musk Throws In A Meme

During his speech, Cruz recalled that it was Biden, who as vice president, was in charge of negotiations with the GOP to avoid a potential default in 2011. “President Joe Biden needs to do the same thing.”

And I’ll say, sadly, the reason he hasn’t so far, I believe, is because his mental faculties are too diminished right now to do what he did in 2011, to sit down and actually work together on a solution to the problems.”

“What we’re left with is a bunch of young staffers in the White House, radical children, who are perfectly willing to risk a default on the debt because they have no appreciation of the chaos and misery and damage.”

Why It Matters: The House of Republicans last week passed his bill to raise the debt limit and cut spending by a narrow margin of 217-215 votes. This legislation represents the Republican Party's stance on how to avert an impending debt crisis in the near future.

Biden has reached out to the House Speaker, inviting the ​​top four Congressional leaders to the White House on May 9 to discuss the debt ceiling limit issue.

“I will say it is a major victory for America that the day before yesterday, Biden finally blinked and said, ‘Okay, I’ll sit down and talk,’" said Cruz.

Read Next: Bernie Sanders Disagrees With Biden On Many Issues, But Says ‘I Don't Think One Has Many Alternatives'