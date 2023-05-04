The President Joe Biden-led administration on Wednesday announced that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with an additional $300 million of weaponry in preparation for a possible spring counterattack against Vladimir Putin's war.

What Happened: The Pentagon said the additional weaponry will include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), extra howitzers, anti-armor capabilities and ammunition rounds "that Ukraine is using to push back against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression."

The weapons aid package includes Hydra-70 rockets launched from aircraft, Carl Gustaf anti-armor rifles and TOW missiles. The defense department said all these weapons would be obtained from the Pentagon’s supplies.

Why It Matters: Washington's aid package came in less than a week after Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that "preparations are being finalized" for the coming offensive and that they were "mostly ready."

Late Tuesday, Kremlin claimed that the Russian president was allegedly targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack while he was in the palace last night. The Ukrainian president has denied that his country carried out the alleged drone attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.”

Meanwhile, with the recent package, the U.S. has sent a total of $36 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia first invaded Kyiv in February last year.

