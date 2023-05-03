Check Out 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG

Dividend Yield: 13.73%

13.73% Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $12 to $7 on April 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Peter Keith downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $12 to $7 on April 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14 on March 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Kate McShane maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $16 to $14 on March 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: Big Lots reported a fourth-quarter sales decline Thursday of 10.9% year-on-year to $1.543 billion, missing the consensus of $1.55 billion.

Kohl's Corporation KSS

Dividend Yield: 9.31%

9.31% UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on March 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on March 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $42 to $38 on Feb. 2, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $42 to $38 on Feb. 2, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Kohl's reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.2% year-on-year to $5.77 billion, missing the consensus of $5.98 billion.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG

Dividend Yield: 5.61%

5.61% Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $39 to $34 on April 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Susan Maklari downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $39 to $34 on April 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $24 to $21 on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Peter Keith maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $24 to $21 on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: Leggett & Platt posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings.

