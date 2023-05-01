On April 20, Elon Musk finally took away the legacy blue verified check mark, but you can get it back — just for five seconds, though, as it seems like an unresolved glitch.

What Happened: On Monday, several Twitter users noticed a funny bug on the microblogging site. Users who updated their Twitter bio (with anything, including emojis) found that their legacy coveted blue tick reappeared, but only for about five seconds.

Benzinga verified this independently and found that the glitch only brings the blue badge back for some users.

Nevertheless, netizens are having a field day over it.

Why It’s Important: Last month, Musk announced that Twitter will start winding up the legacy verification program that has existed for over a decade. Before that, he made it clear that only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to access certain features, like the ability to vote on the platform, starting April 15.

However, later Musk revealed that he “personally” paid for a few accounts, including names like LeBron James and Stephen King — both have previously opposed paying $8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription.

