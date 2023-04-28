Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly working on a groundbreaking change in its audio connectivity ahead of the iPhone 15 launch.

What Happened: In response to a Twitter user who said USB-C iPhones wouldn’t have any Made for iPhone or MFi limitations, ShrimpApplePro, a reliable source for Apple leaks, said that mass production is underway for a new version of EarPods and USB-C MFi cables.

Despite the widespread popularity of the wireless AirPods, Apple continues to sell wired EarPods due to their affordability and no-charge requirement.

The upcoming version of EarPods will be compatible with a USB-C iPhone without needing an adapter, reported AppleInsider.

For the unversed, Apple’s MFi certification program approves accessories, provides authentication chips and sells specific parts to ensure quality standards for iPhone-compatible supplements.

Why It’s Important: New regulations passed by the EU in October 2022 have mandated a universal charging standard, specifically USB-C.

While the iPhone 15 may adopt USB-C due to the law’s effective date and covered devices, it is certain that the iPhone 17 will be required to use this standard.

