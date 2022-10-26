Apple Bows To Fate And Confirms iPhone Will Feature USB-C After All

Apple Inc. AAPL has confirmed that it will comply with the EU mandate that dictates new electronic devices must have USB-C ports from 2024.

What Happened: Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, said on Tuesday that the iPhone's future was in compliance with EU regulations. He was speaking at The Wall Street Journal Conference, Tech Live.

Joswiak said that Apple agrees with the EU's decision to require a standardized charger for consumer electronic devices beginning in 2024, reported Apple Insider. "We'll have to comply," Joswiak added.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will swap out the Lighting connector for USB-C chargers, the report noted.

Why It's Important: Earlier this month, the European Parliament approved new rules to introduce a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and cameras in the EU by 2024. Apple has been vehemently opposing the regulation saying just one type of connector stifles innovation, which will eventually harm consumers.

It was also reported that despite publicly outcrying the EU mandate, Apple is quietly preparing to transition to USB-C chargers for its entire product lineup before the designated timeline.

