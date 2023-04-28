Tesla Cuts Prices Again: Shaves $1,000 Off On 7-Seater Model Y

Tesla Inc TSLA has cut the price on its 7-seat Model Y by $1,000 in the U.S.

What Happened: Tesla has lowered the cost of the seven-seat interior option for the Model Y Long-Range. As per the company's website, the option will now cost U.S. consumers an additional $3000 on top of the base price compared to the previous price-add of $4000.

A five-seat interior is already included in the mid-size SUV. The Model Y’s base model is priced at $49,990 and qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices of some of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. ahead of its first quarter results. The EV giant’s price cuts commenced in about January with price cuts of up to 19.7%.

The slew of price cuts enabled better first-quarter deliveries for the EV giant and added pressure on rival EV makers to cut costs to battle competition.

However, Tesla delivered only 10,695 units of its Model Y/3 vehicles in the first quarter as compared to the 17,147 units it sold in the previous quarter.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: GM To Cease Chevrolet Bolt Production By Year's End, Focus On Ultium-Based EVs