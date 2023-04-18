Just over a dozen fully electric vehicles are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit in the U.S. from Tuesday, after the fresh guidance on battery sourcing issued by the Treasury Department last month.

What Happened: As per an updated list of EVs eligible for tax credit released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday, only cars by automakers General Motors Co GM, Ford Motor Co F, Stellantis NV STLA and Tesla Inc TSLA will qualify for $7,500 tax credit.

Make Model Year Credit Amount MSRP Limit Cadillac LYRIQ 2023-2024 $7,500 $80,000 Chevrolet Blazer 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Bolt 2022-2023 $7,500 $55,000 Bolt EUV 2022-2023 $7,500 $55,000 Equinox 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Silverado 2024 $7,500 $80,000 Ford E-Transit 2022-2023 $3,750 $80,000 F-150 Lightning (Extended Range) 2022-2023 $7,500 $80,000 F-150 Lightning (Standard Range) 2022-2023 $7,500 $80,000 Mustang Mach-E (Extended Range) 2022-2023 $3,750 $80,000 Mustang Mach-E (Standard Range) 2022-2023 $3,750 $80,000 Tesla Model 3 Performance 2022-2023 $7,500 $55,000 Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive 2022-2023 $3,750 $55,000 Model Y All-Wheel Drive 2022-2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive 2022-2023 $7,500 $80,000 Model Y Performance 2022-2023 $7,500 $80,000 Source: U.S. EPA

Vehicles manufactured by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY, Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY, Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN, Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF, Volvo AB VLVLY and Volkswagen AG VWAGY were discarded from the list.

Among plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, only Stellantis‘ Chrysler Pacifica PHEV and Ford‘s Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring are eligible for full credit.

Prior to the new guidance, around 40 models from 21 different makers were eligible for tax credits.

Under the new guidelines, the credit amount will depend on whether the vehicle meets the critical mineral and/or battery component requirements. If a vehicle meets both requirements, it may qualify for the full $7,500 credit.

Several EVs, including Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford E-Transit, are eligible for a half credit of $3,750. With regards to Tesla Model 3, its Performance Range is eligible for full credit, and Standard Range for half the credit.

