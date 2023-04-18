ñol


These Are The Only EVs That Qualify For Federal Tax Credits From Today

by Anan Ashraf, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2023 7:16 AM | 2 min read
Just over a dozen fully electric vehicles are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit in the U.S. from Tuesday, after the fresh guidance on battery sourcing issued by the Treasury Department last month. 

What Happened: As per an updated list of EVs eligible for tax credit released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday, only cars by automakers General Motors Co GMFord Motor Co FStellantis NV STLA and Tesla Inc TSLA will qualify for $7,500 tax credit.

MakeModelYearCredit AmountMSRP Limit
CadillacLYRIQ2023-2024$7,500$80,000
ChevroletBlazer2024$7,500$80,000
Bolt2022-2023$7,500$55,000
Bolt EUV2022-2023$7,500$55,000
Equinox2024$7,500$80,000
Silverado2024$7,500$80,000
FordE-Transit2022-2023$3,750$80,000
F-150 Lightning (Extended Range)2022-2023$7,500$80,000
F-150 Lightning (Standard Range)2022-2023$7,500$80,000
Mustang Mach-E (Extended Range)2022-2023$3,750$80,000
Mustang Mach-E (Standard Range)2022-2023$3,750$80,000
TeslaModel 3 Performance2022-2023$7,500$55,000
Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive2022-2023$3,750$55,000
Model Y All-Wheel Drive2022-2023$7,500$80,000
Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive2022-2023$7,500$80,000
Model Y Performance2022-2023$7,500$80,000
Source: U.S. EPA

Vehicles manufactured by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYYNissan Motor Co Ltd NSANYRivian Automotive Inc RIVNHyundai Motor Co HYMTF, Volvo AB VLVLY and Volkswagen AG VWAGY were discarded from the list.

Among plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, only Stellantis‘ Chrysler Pacifica PHEV and Ford‘s Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring are eligible for full credit.

Prior to the new guidance, around 40 models from 21 different makers were eligible for tax credits.

Under the new guidelines, the credit amount will depend on whether the vehicle meets the critical mineral and/or battery component requirements. If a vehicle meets both requirements, it may qualify for the full $7,500 credit.

Several EVs, including Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford E-Transit, are eligible for a half credit of $3,750. With regards to Tesla Model 3, its Performance Range is eligible for full credit, and Standard Range for half the credit.  

