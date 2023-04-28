EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN will soon have in-car video streaming.

What Happened: Rivian Head Of Software Wassym Bensaid said in an Instagram Q&A posted on YouTube on Thursday that in-car video streaming is in the works along with audio improvements and a dashcam update.

While the new dashcam update will allow owners to record videos, of accidents and increase the sense of safety of a vehicle, the in-car video streaming will enable enhanced infotainment.

Rivian is also working on other improvements to better range, enhance voice assistant, texting support, and trip planning, among others.

Responding to a question about CarPlay integration, Bensaid said, “Giving Carplay would have been the easiest solution for us but we believe that there is so much more that we can offer to our customers.”

Earlier this month, CEO RJ Scaringe said his company would rather be in charge of its own software experience than rely on third-party services like Apply Inc‘s AAPL CarPlay.

Why It Matters: EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA already enables customers to play various video streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc while parked. Further, its sentry mode enables monitoring of the environment around the car with the help of external cameras.

