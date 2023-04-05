Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA will change the way it promotes its “Sentry Mode” car feature in Germany.

What Happened: Tesla may not unrestrictedly promote its Sentry/Sentinel Mode in Germany anymore, the Federal Consumer Association (VZBV) said on Tuesday.

The Federal Consumer Association sued the EV giant in July 2022 for misleading advertisements on its sentry mode.

The advertisement lacked information that consumers couldn’t use the mode without massive data breaches and that consumers were risking a fine if the mode was activated, VZBV alleged.

“The fact that the guard mode was approved despite massive data protection deficiencies indicates gaps in the approval procedures for automated driving functions,” VZBV head of the Mobility and Travel team Marion Jungbluth said.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

However, after a hearing at the Berlin Regional Court, Tesla was informed that it can no longer promote the sentry mode the same way, VZBV board member Ramona Pop said.

Why It Matters: Sentry Mode by Tesla is a safety feature that keeps your car’s cameras and sensors active to record anything strange around your vehicle. It’s like having a smart car security guard that notifies you when it spots any possible danger nearby.

The mode is disabled by default, according to Tesla.

In February, the Dutch Data Protection Authority, or DPA, concluded its investigation into the sentry mode of Tesla vehicles for a potential privacy violation. The DPA, however, concluded the investigation with no fine or any other sanction for the EV maker.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Launches CyberVault Charging Package, Bringing Cybertruck Design To China