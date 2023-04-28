Ford Motor Co F will now help fleet management company Zeeba Automotive Group, Inc electrify its fleet.

What Happened: Zeeba will purchase Ford Pro AC Charging Stations and nearly 250 Ford EVs under a new agreement. The new additions to its fleet would include Mach-E SUVs, E-Transit vans, and F-150 Lightning pickup trucks, Zeeba said in a statement.

The charging stations will charge any vehicle make and model in Zeeba’s fleet and will be installed across Southern California, the company added.

Zeeba aims to have 50% electric vehicles in its fleet by 2024. “Ford Pro's vehicles, charging solutions and software will help us reach our goal," said Zeeba Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Marashi.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Ford also won a contract from U.S. Postal Service. The nation’s largest federal fleet placed an order for 9,250 Ford E-transit vans. Delivery of the vehicles is expected to start in December 2023.

In the first quarter, the Dearborn-based automaker reported a 10.7% jump in total vehicle sales to 456,972, also spurred by a 41% increase in EV sales.

