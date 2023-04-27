Donald Trump said Thursday that he will order the Department of Justice to probe county and state prosecutors who he alleged were unfairly targeting individuals who lean on the right of the political spectrum.

What Happened: Trump said, while addressing more than 1,000 of his supporters in Machester, New Hampshire, "On day one of my new administration, I will direct the DOJ to investigate every radical district attorney and attorney general in America for their illegal, racist … enforcement of the law," reported Reuters.

The former president also brought up plans for a "truth and reconciliation commission" as a part of his vision to reorder the federal bureaucracy, according to the report.

The former U.S. leader also reportedly sought to paint the choice between him and the incumbent Joe Biden as one between "strength and weakness" and between "safety or anarchy."

Why It Matters: Trump faces a number of criminal investigations ranging from his role in the attack on U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021, and payment of hush money to an adult film actor.

This month, he became the first U.S. president to be arrested. He was charged with 34 felony counts which arise from the investigation into the hush money matter.

Trump's arrest was derided by Republicans as politically motivated. Trump slammed Democrats and the Biden administration after the arrest in a speech made after he was arraigned.

