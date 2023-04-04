Former President Donald Trump made a speech from his West Palm Beach, Florida, residence Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night after being arrested in New York earlier in the day.

What Happened: The president’s remarks came on the video streaming website Rumble. Before his remarks were made the president was seen walking among his supporters present at the Florida club.

“We have to save our country,” said Trump. “The only crime I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation,” said the former president.

Trump attacked the Democrat party, mentioning his relentless pursuit and alleged persecution.

He attacked the Joe Biden-administration on multiple fronts including its failures on the foreign policy front. He brought up Hunter Biden’s laptop calling President Biden’s family “criminal.”

Trump called his arrest “massive election misinformation” and criticized Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg for his attempts to “get him.”

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the 2024 election and should be dropped immediately,” said Trump.

Trump also addressed the Mar-a-Lago papers probe and criticized NARA’s approach in the investigation.

Why It Matters: Trump turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with 34 felony counts in a case revolving around the payment of hush money to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

He was indicted on March 30, but the indictment remained under seal until Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier, Nixon-Era White House Counsel John Dean said a possible speech given by Trump after his arraignment would be a “terrible idea.”

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Draws Disney CEO's Ire Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law Retaliation