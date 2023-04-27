ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Tyson Foods To Cut 10% Corporate Jobs: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2023 7:27 AM | 1 min read
Tyson Foods To Cut 10% Corporate Jobs: Report
  • Tyson Foods Inc TSN Chief Executive Officer Donnie King reportedly said the company plans to slash about 10% of corporate jobs and 15% of senior leadership positions.
  • The jobs slash is the latest move by the company to reign in costs as it struggles with declining profits, reported Reuters.
  • The CEO said discussions will be initiated with the affected employees this week.
  • "We will drive efficiency by focusing on fewer initiatives with greater intensity and removing duplication of work," the report quoted Donnie King.
  • The report noted some employees had already left after the company relocated all corporate jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas.
  • As of October 1, Tyson had about 6,000 U.S. employees working in corporate offices, the report added.
  • Price Action: TSN shares closed lower by 1.07% at $60.35 on Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved