Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

PacWest Bancorp PACW shares jumped 17.3% to $12.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q1 results and announced an increase in total deposits. The company also announced it took steps to maximize liquidity, including exploration of an asset sale.

Fisker Inc. FSR climbed 9.6% to $5.37 in pre-market trading after the company said European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares gained 8.9% to $9.79 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT shares jumped 7.8% to $11.54 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices.

Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT rose 7.7% to $1.83 in pre-market trading amid a rise in Bitcoin prices

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares rose 7.7% to $296.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday.

Datadog, Inc. DDOG gained 6.8% to $66.94 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Tuesday..

SES AI Corporation SES rose 6.6% to $ 1.78 in pre-market trading. SES AI shares fell over 10% on Tuesday after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering as well as secondary offering by selling shareholders.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB gained 6.3% to $6.55 in pre-market trading following a 5% drop on Tuesday.

Matterport, Inc. MTTR rose 5.5% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Matterport is expected to release its Q1 financial results on May 9, 2023.

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW gained 4% to $459.80 in pre-market trading. ServiceNow disclosed expanded leadership roles and promotions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN rose 3.6% to $ 106.25 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Microsoft and Alphabet, which reported increases in cloud revenue.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 1% to $104.88 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and announced a $70 billion buyback.

