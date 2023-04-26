Nuscale Power Inks MoU With Korean Partners For Supply Chain Development

- NuScale Power Corp SMR has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Doosan Enerbility Co Ltd (Doosan) and Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) to support its small modular reactor (SMR) deployment.
- The MoU leverages and bolsters an existing relationship between NuScale and Doosan.
- The agreement outlines areas of cooperation, such as marketing, technical support, and further development of a global supply chain.
- Doosan will help establish a U.S.-based supply chain for NuScale Power Module production through capacity expansion and manufacturing technology advancement.
- "Today's news underscores how our SMRs fill a unique global need: providing flexible, reliable and carbon-free energy while driving economic activity in manufacturing and supply chain development," said President and CEO John Hopkins.
- "With our Korean partners and their technical expertise, we are well-positioned to meet this ambitious goal."
- Price Action: SMR shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $8.58 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.