Nuscale Power Inks MoU With Korean Partners For Supply Chain Development

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2023 5:52 AM | 1 min read
  • NuScale Power Corp SMR has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Doosan Enerbility Co Ltd (Doosan) and Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) to support its small modular reactor (SMR) deployment.
  • The MoU leverages and bolsters an existing relationship between NuScale and Doosan.
  • The agreement outlines areas of cooperation, such as marketing, technical support, and further development of a global supply chain.
  • Doosan will help establish a U.S.-based supply chain for NuScale Power Module production through capacity expansion and manufacturing technology advancement.
  • "Today's news underscores how our SMRs fill a unique global need: providing flexible, reliable and carbon-free energy while driving economic activity in manufacturing and supply chain development," said President and CEO John Hopkins.
  • "With our Korean partners and their technical expertise, we are well-positioned to meet this ambitious goal."
  • Price Action: SMR shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $8.58 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

