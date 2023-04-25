Take That, Jim Cramer And Bill Gates! Joe Rogan Thinks The Cybertruck Is Great — Here's What He Says

With over 1 million estimated reservations, the Cybertruck electric pickup truck from Tesla Inc TSLA is one of the most anticipated vehicle launches of all time.

While the likes of Bill Gates and Jim Cramer have questioned the look and design of the stainless steel truck that resembles something out of the movies, podcast host Joe Rogan has high praise for the vehicle.

“Let me tell you something, that is the coolest vehicle I’ve ever seen in person in my life,” Rogan told his guest, comedian Jim Breuer, during a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan told Breuer the vehicle is a “stamped steel electric pickup” that can go off road, has adjustable height and is bulletproof.

“It looks like it’s 100 years in the future, it’s the coolest car I’ve ever seen.”

Breuer, who had never seen the vehicle, looked at pictures during the interview, which Rogan said don’t do the truck justice.

Rogan said in pictures the Cybertruck looks "bad***," but in person it’s “f***ing gorgeous.

“When that thing comes out, you can’t make enough of these things.”

Rogan said he saw the Cybertruck in person when he visited the Gigafactory, a trip he posted about on his Instagram in January 2022 when he said it was the coolest car he’d seen in his life.

“[It's] insanely attractive in real life, and feels like a huge leap into the future.”

Rogan Vs. Gates: During the interview, Rogan also criticized Bill Gates, who has a reported $2-billion short bet against Tesla stock.

“I think it’s disrespectful for Bill Gates to short Tesla’s position. It’s not a wise move because that company is going to kill it.”

Rogan said Gates may want to re-consider his short position against Tesla.

“Wait til that G**dam Cybertruck comes out.”

Rogan told Breuer that “Bill Gates is making a terrible choice.”

Cramer Says Cybertruck A 'Toy': The praise for the look and design of the Cybertruck and Rogan's belief that Tesla will sell a ton of the vehicles comes in stark contrast to CNBC host Jim Cramer, who has criticized the vehicle over the years.

Cramer recently said the Cybertruck won’t be a huge event for Tesla or its shares.

“I’m calling it a toy for Elon Musk fanboys,” Cramer said.

The host said the truck’s sales would be limited to people who love Musk and have the money to afford one. The host also criticized the “hideous” design of the Cybertruck.

“[It's] the ugliest truck I’ve ever seen. This thing is ugly. I’m sorry, and I love Tesla by the way.”

Cramer was also critical of the Cybertruck in 2021.

“I think this pickup truck is going to be a disaster, their first disaster, it’s an eyesore.”

Cramer instead recommended Ford Motor Company F, which he said has an electric pickup truck that’s more appealing to the average buyer of a pickup truck.

The Last Word: Since being unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck has been highly anticipated despite several setbacks. Production is now expected to begin in 2023, with third-party estimates showing over 1 million reservations.

A survey from AmericanTrucks.com saw the Cybertruck rank second behind Ford's F-150 Lightning when asked which electric truck current truck drivers were most interested in purchasing.

The survey also found that 56% of people asked said the Cybertruck is not a “real” truck.

