Cybertruck Will Be Disaster For Tesla, Cramer Says: 'It's Just An Ugly Thing'

One of the most well-known financial personalities may catch the attention of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the company's loyal fans with comments made about the upcoming Cybertruck electric launch from the automaker.

What Happened: CNBC host Jim Cramer criticized the design of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck during a market breakdown video.

“This thing is not just ugly, it is, you’ve got to love Tesla to get one,” Cramer said.

Cramer said Musk knows how to tell a good story but told viewers to go buy an F-150 from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) instead.

“I think this pickup truck is going to be a disaster, their first disaster, It’s an eyesore,” Cramer said about the Cybertruck.

Why It’s Important: Musk has been open about the unique design of the Cybertruck and even said it could be a flop. The company went with a futuristic design and used ultra-strength stainless steel alloy and solar panels to differentiate itself from traditional pickup trucks.

Teslarati reports the Cybertruck has 1.2 million reservations, which could show the electric pickup from Tesla will beat the estimates people who are critical of the design have.

The comparison between Ford and Tesla could strengthen an argument that Ford’s electric pickup truck could become the dominant player given its design and strong brand awareness.

Ford sold 787,422 F-series trucks in 2020, which was 38.5% of the company’s U.S. sales. The F-150 is the top-selling pickup truck in the U.S.

Along with his criticism of Tesla’s Cybertruck design, he also praised the company and how it is being unfairly treated for its autonomous driving technology.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc