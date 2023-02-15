Elon Musk, who had said last year that he would resign as Twitter CEO after finding “someone foolish enough” to take the job, has now suggested that this could happen by the end of this year.

What Happened: On Wednesday, while speaking via a remote link during the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said he’ll stabilize Twitter first and then, toward the end of this year, find someone else to run the company, reported Bloomberg.

“I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said, and added, “I’m guessing towards the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company.”

Musk also called Twitter a “startup in reverse,” saying much work is needed to get the company to a “stable position.” He added that he wants Twitter to become a source of truth and encouraged leaders to speak authentically, even if it receives backlash.

“Having some criticism is fine,” Musk stated. “It’s really not that bad. I’m constantly attacked on Twitter. I don’t mind.”

Why It’s Important: Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, Musk has said that he plans to step aside at some point but has never specified a timeline.

In December, Musk conducted a poll and asked Twitter users if he should step down as head of the organization. When the results came, 57.5% people said “Yes.”

