YouTube Removes Nelk Boys 'Full Send' Podcast Featuring President Donald Trump

Kyle Forgeard, of the Nelk Boys podcast, announced that Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube has taken down their conversation featuring former president Donald Trump.

The development comes after the video hit nearly 5 million views in about a 24-hour time window. The president joined the Nelk Boys’ podcast – Full Send – hosted by a group of YouTubers at his home base in Mar-A-Lago.

Dana White, who is the president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) established the connection between Trump and the YouTube collective.

The conversation covered a range of topics including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the 2020 presidential election.

"So, in the history of our country, nothing like me has ever happened," Trump said in the conversation. "I don't say that positive, negative. You know, you've never had a businessman."

Trump added that under his watch, the invasion of Ukraine “never would have happened.”

The photo was taken from Dan Scavino Jr.