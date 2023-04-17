Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his Orthodox Easter speech on Sunday, admitted to "serious challenges" over one year after invading Ukraine.

What Happened: Putin applauded the "strengthening" role of the church for society and youth as the country's top bishop supported his offensive in Ukraine.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude for your tireless and selfless work in preserving the enduring historical, spiritual, moral and family values, by educating and enlightening youth," Putin said, according to the Kremlin, after taking part in the liturgy at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

"For many years, your wise pastoral words have served to strengthen society … Today, as we face serious challenges, it is particularly important," he added.

Why It Matters: Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, it’s been estimated that more than 350,000 soldiers from both countries have been killed.

Putin’s ally and Russia's top bishop, the Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, has repeatedly justified the Russian leader’s offensive in Ukraine by insisting Russians and Ukrainians are brothers who have been separated by force, particularly by the West.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said Russia bombed a church in the Zaporizhzhia region of the war-torn nation on Orthodox Easter Sunday.

