Putin's War In Ukraine Fueled By 'Imperial Interests, Not Just Of The Russian Empire,' Says Pope Francis, Calling For Peace

Pope Francis on Friday said the war in Ukraine is fueled by the interests of several “empires” and not just Russia’s.

What Happened: While offering to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, Pope Francis asserted that the conflict in Kyiv was driven by “imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere.”

Speaking to Italian Swiss television RSI, Pope Francis said he is ready to talk to Putin to call for peace. The interview is due to be broadcast on Sunday and the extracts were published on Friday by Italian dailies La Repubblica, La Stampa and Corriere della Sera, reported Reuters.

The pontiff has often criticized Russia's unprecedented war in Ukraine and called for peace. In October, he slammed Putin's "relentless bombings" of Ukrainian cities and said, “My heart is always with the Ukrainian people, especially the residents of the places that have been hit by relentless bombings.”

Last year, Pope Francis defended supplying weapons to Ukraine during a time of war. He said, "This is a political decision which it can be moral, morally acceptable, if it is done under conditions of morality."

Meanwhile, Pope Francis — who will be completing 10 years as the head of the Vatican City on March 13 — said he would resign if he got too tired and lost the capacity to govern the Roman Catholic Church.

