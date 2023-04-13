President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday slammed Russian "beasts" who purportedly beheaded Ukrainian soldiers shown in two videos that emerged on the internet.

What Happened: Two videos capturing distinct occurrences — one could have been recorded recently, while the other appears to have been filmed in the summer — have been circulating on the internet showing the gruesome murder of Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Vladimir Putin's army.

A video was shared on April 8 on a pro-Russian social media channel, supposedly recorded by Russian mercenaries belonging to the Wagner group, showing two Ukrainian soldiers decapitated, lying beside a damaged military vehicle.

"(The armored vehicle) got f**ked by a mine," a speaker in a distorted voice can be heard speaking in Russian.

"They killed them. Someone came up to them. They came up to them and cut their heads off."

The social media account said the video was filmed close to Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which has been a fighting ground for most intense battles of the war and where the Puitn-linked Wagner Group has been leading significant developments.

The second video was posted on Twitter and is considerably obscured. It seems to have been recorded in the summer, judging by the number of plants on the ground. The clip shows a Russian soldier using a knife to detach the head of a Ukrainian soldier who was alive at the start of the assault.

Zelenskyy said that those behind the purported atrocities would be held accountable. "There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill," he said.

"We are not going to forget anything. Neither are we going to forgive the murderers. There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary," he said.

