Western Digital Data Breach: Hackers Demand Huge Ransom In Exchange Of Sensitive Data

Western Digital Corp WDC hackers are claiming a ransom — of a "minimum 8 figures" in exchange for not publishing 10 terabytes of data stolen from the company.

The data stolen includes reams of customer information, TechCrunch reports.

On April 3, Western Digital updated on a network security incident identified on March 26, 2023. An unauthorized third party accessed several of the company's systems in connection with the ongoing incident.

On April 3, Western Digital updated on a network security incident identified on March 26, 2023. An unauthorized third party accessed several of the company's systems in connection with the ongoing incident.

One of the hackers proved they could now digitally sign files to impersonate Western Digital.

They also shared phone numbers allegedly belonging to several company executives.

One of the hackers shared screenshots showing a folder from a Box account belonging to Western Digital, an internal email, files stored in a PrivateArk instance (a cybersecurity product), and a screenshot of a group call where one of the participants is Western Digital's chief information security officer.

The hackers also said they were able to steal data from the company's SAP Backoffice, which helps companies manage e-commerce data.

Their goal was to make money, though they decided against using ransomware to encrypt the company's files.

The hacker said they have also emailed several executives — using their email addresses because the corporate email system is currently down — demanding a "one-time payment."

Hackers said they come up with targets "randomly. They exploit vulnerabilities within their infrastructure and reach the global administrator of their [ Microsoft Corp MSFT ] Azure tenant.

] Azure tenant. The hacker threatened to start publishing the stolen data on the website of the ransomware gang Alphv if Western Digital failed to give in to their demands.

Price Action: WDC shares traded higher by 3.04% at $38 premarket on the last check Friday.

