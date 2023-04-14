ñol


Western Digital Data Breach: Hackers Demand Huge Ransom In Exchange Of Sensitive Data

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2023 7:20 AM | 2 min read
Western Digital Data Breach: Hackers Demand Huge Ransom In Exchange Of Sensitive Data
  • Western Digital Corp WDC hackers are claiming a ransom — of a "minimum 8 figures" in exchange for not publishing 10 terabytes of data stolen from the company.
  • The data stolen includes reams of customer information, TechCrunch reports.
  • On April 3, Western Digital updated on a network security incident identified on March 26, 2023. An unauthorized third party accessed several of the company's systems in connection with the ongoing incident.
  • Also Read: Cybersecurity Firm Warns Financially Motivated Cyber Criminals Actively Exploiting Zero-Day Vulnerabilities, Microsoft Patches Bug
  • One of the hackers proved they could now digitally sign files to impersonate Western Digital.
  • They also shared phone numbers allegedly belonging to several company executives.
  • One of the hackers shared screenshots showing a folder from a Box account belonging to Western Digital, an internal email, files stored in a PrivateArk instance (a cybersecurity product), and a screenshot of a group call where one of the participants is Western Digital's chief information security officer.
  • The hackers also said they were able to steal data from the company's SAP Backoffice, which helps companies manage e-commerce data.
  • Their goal was to make money, though they decided against using ransomware to encrypt the company's files.
  • The hacker said they have also emailed several executives — using their email addresses because the corporate email system is currently down — demanding a "one-time payment."
  • Hackers said they come up with targets "randomly. They exploit vulnerabilities within their infrastructure and reach the global administrator of their [Microsoft Corp MSFT] Azure tenant.
  • The hacker threatened to start publishing the stolen data on the website of the ransomware gang Alphv if Western Digital failed to give in to their demands.
  • Price Action: WDC shares traded higher by 3.04% at $38 premarket on the last check Friday.

