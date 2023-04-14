This Tesla Model Is The Most Sought-After EV In The World

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Model 3 is the most popular EV across the globe according to a study by sustainable energy and charging startup Gridserve.

What Happened: Tesla’s Model 3 is the most sought-after EV around the globe and was searched for the most number of times on the internet in 2022, as per a study by Gridserve. The EV sedan was searched for about 20 million times with most searches from Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Tesla’s Model Y, Model S, and Model X also feature in the top ten most searched-for EVs; Model Y is ranked third, Model S is fifth and Model X is seventh on the list.

See Also: Best Auto Manufacturer Stocks

However, Toyota Motor Corp‘s TM Lexus RZ was the most searched-for EV in most countries. Of the 213 countries where the study was conducted, the Lexus RV was most searched for across 47 countries. Tesla Model 3 takes the second position as the most popular across 35 countries including U.S., UK, China, and Germany.

Other popular EV manufacturers across the globe include Ford Motor Co F, VinFast, BYD Co Ltd BYDDF BYDDY and Polestar Automotive Holding UK Plc PSNY, among others, the report added.

Gridserve expects Volvo AB‘s VLVLY Volvo EX90 to be the most popular EV this year. Tesla’s semi-truck is also anticipated to be pretty popular with Gridserve pegging it at the fourth position of EVs which will be popular in 2023.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Ford Overtakes Tesla In UK With ‘Hands-Free’ Feature In Mustang Mach-E Cars