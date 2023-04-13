Harley-Davidson, Sportsman's Warehouse And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH shares dropped 15% to $7.06 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter and issued downbeat guidance for the first quarter. The company also said CEO Jon Barker would retire from his roles at the company, effective April 14.

Oculis Holding AG OCS dropped 5.4% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.

dropped 5.4% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG shares fell 4% to $35.86 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a CFO transition. The company’s CFO Gina Goetter will step down from her role at the end of April. Hasbro, Inc. HAS , meanwhile, named Gina Goetter as its CFO.

