U.S. markets ended in the red on Wednesday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes from last policy showed members expected the recent banking crisis to tip the economy into a mild recession later this year.

At the same time, U.S. inflation rate slowed more than expected to 5% year-on-year in March, marking the lowest print since May 2021.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc. TSLA: Shares of the company closed 3.35% lower on Wednesday in line with the broader markets that reacted to concerns over recession. The stock price may likely have factored-in data that suggested a decline in the company's market share.

Also Read: Everything You Need to Know About Tesla Stock

2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA: Shares of the company closed 5.93% lower on Wednesday after a report indicated Chinese regulators proposed rules overseeing AI technology. The Cyberspace Administration of China intends to make companies responsible for the content their AI services generate, according to a draft of the rules, reported The Wall Street Journal.

3. American Airlines Group Inc. AAL: Shares of the company closed 9.22% lower on Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results that came in below analyst expectations. American Airlines said it expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $12.194 billion versus an estimate of $12.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

4. Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD: Shares of the company closed 5.83% lower on Wednesday after it proposed to combine classic HBO dramas like “The Sopranos” and “Succession” with Discovery series like “Dr. Pimple Popper” and “Fixer Upper,” with the new service named "Max."

5. Cutera Inc. CUTR: Shares of the company closed 28.19% lower on Wednesday after changes in executive leadership and the withdrawal of annual guidance. The company appointed Sheila Hopkins as Interim CEO and Janet D. Widmann as Independent Chair of the board, effective immediately.

Read Next: Producer Price Index Preview: What To Watch For Thursday Morning, Plus What It Means For The Fed