Following the ban in Italy, OpenAI, the company responsible for the popular chatbot chatGPT, has invited users to discover flaws in its artificial intelligence systems, offering a maximum reward of $20,000.

What Happened: The OpenAI Bug Bounty Initiative compensates individuals according to the severity of the bugs they report. The program commences with a base reward of $200 to $6,500 for each identified vulnerability.

The company said, “To incentivize testing and as a token of our appreciation, we will be offering cash rewards based on the severity and impact of the reported issues. Our rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries.”

While OpenAI has invited security researchers and ethical hackers to report vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws in its systems, the company has strictly prohibited issues related to the content of model prompts and responses.

This includes Jailbreaks and safety bypasses like DAN prompts, getting the model to say bad things, or writing malicious codes.

Why It’s Important: OpenAI isn’t the first company that adopted a bug bounty program. Technology companies like Meta Platforms Inc. META often take this approach to encourage users to report bugs in their software systems.

Meanwhile, Italy is now the first Western country to ban chatGPT, citing concerns about privacy issues related to the model.

