Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, and BBC North America’s technology reporter James Clayton held a Twitter Spaces session on Tuesday night.

What Happened: Musk was asked if he was an impulsive person. He admitted he had shot himself in the feet with his tweets.

“I think I shouldn’t tweet after 3 a.m. or maybe 2 a.m.”

He said not tweeting while you are wasting or while being upset about something are great Twitter rules to have.

Musk said he had a number of things in his Twitter drafts folder that he’s glad he didn’t tweet.

Why It Matters: The billionaire entrepreneur has run into trouble on multiple occasions due to his controversial tweets.

In 2018, he tweeted that he was taking Tesla private at $420. The number 420 is connected with cannabis culture. He was then charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission over another tweet where he said funding had been secured for the transaction.

More recently, Musk drew flak over a tweet when he polled his followers to elicit their response on possible solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Later, he also held a poll to find out if he should quit as the CEO of Twitter, where the majority said he should exit the post.

