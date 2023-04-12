Elon Musk Gets Candid During Twitter Spaces Session With BBC That 'Came Together' In A Matter Of Hours

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, was interviewed by BBC North America’s technology reporter James Clayton on Tuesday night.

What Happened: Musk and Clayton held a Twitter Spaces session that addressed a wide range of topics ranging from Twitter layoffs to his sleeping habits.

Clayton revealed on Twitter that he had asked Musk for an interview just that morning and the billionaire said yes.

Musk, too, said the “whole thing came together” only in a matter of hours. The interview was also filmed by the BBC, revealed Clayton.

Musk said he had a lot of respect for the BBC but made fun of its acronym. Musk joked about the BBC being labeled “State Affiliated Media.”

“I think we are adjusting the labels to be ‘publicly funded,’ which he said might not be seen as too objectionable.

“We are trying to be as accurate as possible.”

Musk was asked if he was sleeping in the office. He said that he sleeps in a seventh-floor library, but not all the time.

At the time of writing, over 3.3 million people had tuned in to Twitter Spaces.