Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming high-end iPhone 15 Pro models could abandon the highly-anticipated solid-state buttons due to unresolved technical issues.

What Happened: Ming Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities and a prominent Apple leaker, shared his latest predictions on Wednesday.

Based on the latest survey, he predicted that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max “will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design.”

See Also: Apple Issues New Warnings To Store Employees Over Unionization — Here’s What You Should Know

According to Kuo, the step has been taken because of some unresolved technical issues before mass production of the devices.

Kuo said that iPhone 15 Pro is currently in the Engineering Validation and Testing or EVT development stage. Reverting to physical buttons will further simplify the process. Therefore, this change will have a limited impact on the Pro models’ mass production schedule and shipments.

Why It’s Important: Previously, on two separate occasions, Kuo stated that Apple’s upcoming smartphone lineup would adopt a solid-state button design — somewhat similar to the home button of iPhone SE 2. He said the new design could replace the physical/mechanical button design.

However, now that it appears solid-state buttons might not make a cut with iPhone 15 Pro models. Kuo said that this change will be “particularly unfavorable” for Cirrus Logic — “exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine’s controller IC for solid-state buttons.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tim Cook Shares The One Thing He’s Copied From Steve Jobs As Apple’s CEO: ‘He Expected It Everywhere In The Company’