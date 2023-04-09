Apple Issues New Warnings To Store Employees Over Unionization — Here's What You Should Know

Apple, Inc. AAPL store employees have taken baby steps toward unionizing, with two stores having successfully partnered with employee union groups.

With unionizing efforts underway at several other store locations, the tech giant is planning to clamp down with an iron fist, according to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman.

Apple Succeeds In Stalling Unionizing: Apple’s ongoing efforts against unionizing will continue as the company strives to avoid the kind of labor drive seen at companies such as Amazon, Inc. AMZN and Starbucks Corp. SBUX, Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.

The company’s resolve comes at a time when talks regarding unionizing have gained ground. About 270 Apple retail outlets in the U.S. recently held meetings with staff during gathering known as “Daily Downloads,” the columnist said. The meetings discussed the risks of unionization and provided updates on the bargaining between Apple and the first unionized store in Towson, Maryland, he added.

Apple’s previous initiatives against unionizing, including Q&A sessions with staffers as well as withholding new benefits from unionized locations, has borne fruit, with only two Apple unionized stores in existence, Gurman noted.

Stories in Atlanta and St. Louis have given up on their intent to unionize, he added.

Recent Initiatives: Apple has issued prepared messages to be read to staffers across U.S. stores, Gurman said. The unionization of Apple's Towson store, for example, has been described as a “cautionary tale,” he further added. Among the items Apple's management has reportedly raised are:

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' request that dues equate to 1.5% of pay, which could quickly add up over time

Prioritization being given to full-time employees and therfore putting part-time employees at a disadvantage

Prioritization of longer-tenured employees over new staffers for open roles

Potential changes that would likely be made by a union without employee consent

The managers also warned employees that, even if only a small fraction of the latter group were to participate in a labor election and a majority of the employees voted to join, the union would still apply to the entire store, Gurman said.

Apple also told employees that signing an authorization card meant that they would be authorizing the union to speak on their behalf and giving the union the privilege to be their exclusive representative, he said.

“While Apple didn’t say it, the underlying message to the company’s tens of thousands of retail employees was clear: If your store unionizes, you may be at a disadvantage,” Gurman said.

Apple closed Thursday's session up 0.55% at $164.66, according to Benzinga Pro data.

