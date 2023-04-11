5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Amtech Systems ASYS - P/E: 9.55 Bel Fuse BELFA - P/E: 8.13 Creative Realities CREX - P/E: 2.64 Himax Technologies HIMX - P/E: 5.55 Amkor Tech AMKR - P/E: 7.87

Amtech Systems has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.2, which has decreased by 166.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.3. Most recently, Bel Fuse reported earnings per share at $1.27, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.66%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 0.82% last quarter.

Creative Realities's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $-0.04, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.09. Himax Technologies has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.27, which has increased by 60.59% compared to Q3, which was 0.17. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 15.68%, which has increased by 13.48% from last quarter's yield of 2.2%.

Amkor Tech's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.02%, which has decreased by 0.13% from last quarter's yield of 1.15%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.